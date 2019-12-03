Priyanka May Visit Lucknow for 2 Days Ahead of 'Bharat Bachao' Rally in Delhi on Dec 14

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been actively involved in mobilising cadre in the state, is expected to come to Lucknow this weekend on a two-day visit to check party preparedness ahead of the ‘Bharat Bachao’ Rally in Delhi on December 14.

The Congress has called for a mega show at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to raise issues related to agrarian crisis and economic slowdown along with farmers’ issues.

Sources in the Congress said Gandhi will hold meetings with UPCC members and leaders to finalise the roadmap. The UPCC is also reportedly finalising some slogans and publicity material to attract attention for the rally and on social media. However, the final call on publicity material and slogans will be taken by Gandhi herself.

Congress workers have begun gearing up for the rally with wall paintings, posters, hoardings, etc. Some local leaders entrusted with the task of bringing people to the rally from their respective constituencies have started booking buses and trains for the same.

Speaking to News18, Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi said: “Around 100 people from every assembly are expected to reach Delhi for the rally on December 14. UPCC officials are busy working hard for the rally with nukkad sabhas being organised to inform people about the economic slowdown and farmers issues.”

A volunteer force has also been constituted for the upcoming rally and mobilisation from the state will be monitored via dedicated control room. A call centre will be set up under the guidance of volunteer force which will help mobilization of party workers for the mega rally. Sources revealed that audio and video messages from Gandhi will also be released to invite more people to the rally.

Apart from monitoring the preparedness for the rally, Gandhi is also expected to hold a closed-door meeting with the newly constituted UPCC team and may give some additional responsibilities to the team. This will be for the first time that Gandhi meets the new UPCC team at the Congress office at Mall Avenue in Lucknow.

