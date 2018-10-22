'Priyanka Missing': Posters in Raebareli Target Congress Scion

Posters referring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as ‘missing’ have cropped up around Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, mocking her absence from the constituency, which is represented by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.The district was overnight flooded with hundreds of posters with Priyanka’s face on them, labelling her as an ‘emotional blackmailer’. "While many tragedies struck the constituency since her last visit, Priyanka has been reluctant to reach out to the people," read the posters.Congress district president VK Shukla said that the party will give a befitting reply. “People who have stooped to such a new low will be given befitting reply for such a shameful act.”​These posters were seen from Triphula Chauraha to Hardaspur area of the constituency. There were reports of similar pamphlets being distributed to the people in some other parts of Raebareli.Such campaigns are not unusual as quirky posters are among the most powerful tools of communication in political battles.Priyanka is seen as the heir to her mother's Raebareli seat. The constituency has been a Congress stronghold since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi won it in 1980.The posters also mentioned the absence of Priyanka from Raebareli, especially during the Unchahar boiler blast, Harchandpur rail accident and even during festivals such as Dussehra.Raebareli and Amethi, Nehru-Gandhi family pocket boroughs, are the new battlegrounds as the BJP sees an opportunity to wrest them in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Recently, Union minister Arun Jaitley had announced Rs 2 crore as part of MPLAD funds for Raebareli to woo the voters. In a counter, Congress leader Kapil Sibal announced Rs 2 crore for Amethi.