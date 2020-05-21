POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Remembers Father Rajiv Gandhi With 'Last Photo' Together

A photo of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi with his daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (Image credit: Twitter@priyankagandhi)

A photo of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi with his daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (Image credit: Twitter@priyankagandhi)

She also remembered the "gifts of my father's life", saying one needs to be kind to those who are unkind to them, to nurture a strong heart and fill it with love no matter how great its sorrows.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
Share this:

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday remembered her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, and posted a photo with him which she said was their last click together.


She is seen in the photograph, which she captioned "last photo with father", with Rajiv Gandhi's arms around her.

She also remembered the "gifts of my father's life", saying one needs to be kind to those who are unkind to them, to nurture a strong heart and fill it with love no matter how great its sorrows.

Priyanka Gandhi was 19 when the former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 during a poll campaign in Tamil Nadu.

"To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; to nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it's sorrows; these are the gifts of my father's life," she tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, a village near Chennai, on May 21, 1991, at a public meeting while campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate.

He served as the country's sixth Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the 1984 assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi and became the youngest prime minister at the age of 40.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading