English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message With Amethi Nomination
They raised slogans and often broke into impromptu dance at the beat drums. The streets were lined with Congress flags and hoardings and posters with pictures of Rahul and Priyanka.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi flanked by party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their children, embark on a roadshow, before filing the nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat, in Amethi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Amethi (UP): With UPA president Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat at the Collectorate here.
Rahul was also accompanied by Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra and their two children to send a message that the entire family gives much importance to the Congress bastion, party leaders said.
The Congress chief and his family were greeted by party workers, who gathered in the city, despite hot weather conditions, to get a glimpse of their leaders.
The three-time MP from Amethi will take on Union Minister and BJP nominee Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha election in a virtual direct contest as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh has decided not to field a candidate from the seat.
This time, the Congress president is contesting a second seat, Wayanad, in Kerala where he had filed his papers on April 4.
Before filing his documents at the Collectorate at Gauriganj, Rahul embarked on a three-km-long roadshow in an open vehicle.
On his way, crowds on both sides of the road showered rose petals and marigold flowers on him and cheered for the Congress chief, who waved back at them.
Surging crowds of Congress supporters walked along Rahul's vehicle as it made its way to the Collectorate through areas in Munshiganj, Darpipur and Gauriganj.
Since morning, Congress supporters, wearing tricolour caps and scarves, were out on the streets holding placards and posters in preparation for their party president's visit.
They raised slogans and often broke into impromptu dance at the beat drums. The streets were lined with Congress flags and hoardings and posters with pictures of Rahul and party general secretary UP East Priyanka Gandhi.
Some banners read 'Vikas ki andhi, Priyanka Gandhi' and 'Amethi ka sansad, desh ka PM'.
Enthusiastic youngsters on motorcycles moved around making videos of the event on their mobile phones.
UPA chairperson Sonia, who was not part of the roadshow, reached the Collectorate to back her son. She will file her nomination papers from neighbouring Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.
BJP's Smriti Irani is likely to file her nomination papers on Thursday. In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul by over one lakh votes.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a roadshow at the same place as Rahul's roadshow and also a public meeting in support of Irani on Thursday.
Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul was also accompanied by Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra and their two children to send a message that the entire family gives much importance to the Congress bastion, party leaders said.
The Congress chief and his family were greeted by party workers, who gathered in the city, despite hot weather conditions, to get a glimpse of their leaders.
The three-time MP from Amethi will take on Union Minister and BJP nominee Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha election in a virtual direct contest as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh has decided not to field a candidate from the seat.
This time, the Congress president is contesting a second seat, Wayanad, in Kerala where he had filed his papers on April 4.
Before filing his documents at the Collectorate at Gauriganj, Rahul embarked on a three-km-long roadshow in an open vehicle.
On his way, crowds on both sides of the road showered rose petals and marigold flowers on him and cheered for the Congress chief, who waved back at them.
Surging crowds of Congress supporters walked along Rahul's vehicle as it made its way to the Collectorate through areas in Munshiganj, Darpipur and Gauriganj.
Since morning, Congress supporters, wearing tricolour caps and scarves, were out on the streets holding placards and posters in preparation for their party president's visit.
They raised slogans and often broke into impromptu dance at the beat drums. The streets were lined with Congress flags and hoardings and posters with pictures of Rahul and party general secretary UP East Priyanka Gandhi.
Some banners read 'Vikas ki andhi, Priyanka Gandhi' and 'Amethi ka sansad, desh ka PM'.
Enthusiastic youngsters on motorcycles moved around making videos of the event on their mobile phones.
UPA chairperson Sonia, who was not part of the roadshow, reached the Collectorate to back her son. She will file her nomination papers from neighbouring Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.
BJP's Smriti Irani is likely to file her nomination papers on Thursday. In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul by over one lakh votes.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a roadshow at the same place as Rahul's roadshow and also a public meeting in support of Irani on Thursday.
Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- IPL 2019 | We Don't Want to Play on Wickets Like These: Dhoni
- IPL 2019 | Rohit Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of World Cup Squad Announcement
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results