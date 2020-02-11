Priyanka Singh (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

44. RK Puram (Rama Krishna Puram) (आर के पुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and New Delhi district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. RK Puram is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,57,620 eligible electors, of which 87,425 were male, 70,192 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in RK Puram in 2020 is 802.88.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in RK Puram, there are a total of 2438 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,50,141 eligible electors, of which 84,303 were male, 65,648 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,33,302 eligible electors, of which 74,688 were male, 58,411 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,27,177 eligible electors, of which 70,747 were male, 56,257 female.

The number of service voters in RK Puram in 2015 was 186. In 2013, there were 200 and in 2008 there were 173.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Parmila Tokas of AAP won in this seat by defeating Anil Kumar Sharma of BJP by a margin of 19,068 votes which was 19.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 56.77% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Anil Kumar Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Shazia Ilmi Malik of AAP by a margin of 326 votes which was 0.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.17% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Barkha Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Radhey Shyam Sharma of BJP by a margin of 9,317 votes which was 13.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.5% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 44. RK Puram Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants. In 2013, 12 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 9 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from RK Puram are: Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Nageswar Das (BSP), Pramila Tokas (AAP), Priyanka Singh (INC), Mukesh (BSNP), Kumar Sheodhvj Ratna (IND), Mahipal Singh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.62%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.14%, while it was 63.46% in 2013. In 2008, 52.74% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.52%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 155 polling stations in 44. RK Puram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 153. In 2013 there were 151 polling stations and in 2008, there were 156.

Extent:

44. RK Puram constituency comprises of the following areas of New Delhi district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 13 (Part) EB No. 1-16 and 107-117 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 15 Ward No. 15 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 16 Ward No. 16 (Urban) and Moradabad Pahari Village. . 3 municipal wards (Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Munirka) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by RK Puram is 10.8 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110016, 110021, 110022, 110029, 110057, 110066, 110067, 110070

