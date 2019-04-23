Priyanka Tears Into Modi Over Banda 'Water Wastage', Asks If He's 'Chowkidar' or 'Shehenshah'

जब पूरा बुंदलेखंड, वहाँ के नर नारी, स्कूलों के बच्चे, फसलें और पशु-पक्षी भयंकर सूखे का आतंक झेल रहे हैं हमारे प्रधान प्रचारमंत्री के स्वागत में पीने का पानी टैंकरों से बाँदा की सड़कों पर उड़ेला जा रहा है। यह चौकीदार हैं या दिल्ली से पधारे कोई शहंशाह? pic.twitter.com/LV4IYuwn2g — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 23, 2019

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Narendra Modi over drinking water being poured on the streets of Banda to welcome the Prime Minister despite severe drought in the Bundelkhand region, and asked whether he is a "chowkidar" or a "shehenshah" from Delhi.Prime Minister Modi will visit Banda, Uttar Pradesh, later this week to address an election rally."When the whole of Bundelkhand, the men, women, children, and all living beings, are grappling with severe drought, drinking water from tankers is being poured on the streets of Banda to welcome our Prime Minister. Is he the chowkidar or a shehenshah arriving from Delhi," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted with a video of water being poured on the street from a tanker.Banda will go to the polls in the fifth phase on May 6.