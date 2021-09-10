Priyanka Tibrewal, Supriyo's Legal Adviser, BJP Pick Against CM Mamata for Bengal Bypolls

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal was on Friday announced as BJP’s candidate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur seat in the upcoming bypoll.

“BJP has announced Smt @impriyankabjp, who represented the victims of post poll violence in Calcutta HC and got the order mandating a CBI and SIT probe, as its candidate from Bhabanipore against Mamata Banerjee. Bhabanipore must defeat Mamata Banerjee to stop Talibanisation of WB," tweeted party leader Amit Malviya.

Tibrewal, who was the legal adviser of Babul Supriyo, joined the BJP in August 2014 on the singer-turned-BJP leader’s suggestion and is said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2015, she contested the Kolkata Municipal Council elections from ward number 58 (Entally) as a BJP candidate but lost to Trinamool Congress’s Swapan Sammadar.

During her over six-year stint in the BJP, she handled several important tasks and in August 2020, she was made the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal.

She played a crucial role in the recent post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal and raised the matter at Calcutta high court, for seeking justice for in Abhijeet Sarkar murder case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here