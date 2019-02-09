Priyanka to Kick-off UP Campaign by Garlanding Ambedkar, Gandhi Statues During Lucknow Visit

All roads leading to Congress’s Mall Avenue office in Lucknow from Amausi Airport are spruced up with hoardings welcoming AICC general secretaries, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindhia, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be visiting the city on February 11 for a grand road show.Priyanka, the newly appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP, will have her hands full during her four-day visit as she will meet senior leaders and office bearers of the party. This will be her maiden visit to state after she formally entered politics last month.The three Congress leaders will be reaching Lucknow at 11:30am, but before visiting the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office, they will head to Hazratganj to pay tribute to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and freedom fighters Mahatama Gandhi and Sardar Patel by garlanding their statues.“There are around 28 points from the city airport to UPCC office where the Congress workers will be welcoming Priyanka ji, Rahul ji and Jyotiraditya ji. The road show is expected to start from the airport and go through Alambagh, Charbagh, Hussainganj, Odean Cinema crossing, Lalbagh, Mayfair Cinema crossing and finally reach Hazratganj. In Hazratganj, the three leaders will garland the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatama Gandhi and Sardar Patel, before heading to the UPCC office in Mall Avenue,” said senior Congress leader Virendra Madaan.“While Rahul ji will fly back to Delhi the same day, Priyanka ji and Jyotiraditya ji will stay back till February 14. They will be meeting Congress workers from the constituencies they have been given the charge of and discuss the Lok Sabha election strategy,” Madaan added.The UPCC headquarters have been refurbished and a newly-built media hall there will be inaugurated by Priyanka. A room next to the one used by UPCC chief Raj Babbar, has also been revamped and is likely to be used by Priyanka for meetings with leaders and party workers. This is the same room which was once used by her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.Last month, Rahul had announced new posts for Priyanka and Scindia. “I have not sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to UP for two months. I have given a mission to them. They are very powerful leaders of the party and I trust they will work for the state. We want to change the state’s politics with these young leaders,” he had said.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.