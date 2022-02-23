Priyanka's 'ladki Hoon' Slogan, Maurya's Switch to SP Will Have No Impact on Polls: RPN Singh

Former Union minister R P N Singh, who recently crossed over to the BJP, said the ladki hoon’ slogan coined by his old party will have no effect on the assembly polls, claiming that the Congress tickets have gone only to the wives of its leaders. He also dismissed the impact of UP minister and Other Backward Class leader Swami Prasad Maurya switching over to the Samajwadi Party and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has breached caste barriers with development schemes guided by the inclusive mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas.

Once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh aka RPN said the Congress now does not exist as a party or an ideology. Asked about Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I am girl and can fight) slogan, he mocked that a poster girl from that campaign had herself switched to the BJP.

Every person gives a slogan in the election. If the Congress has given a slogan it will have no effect in the election because the tickets have been given to the wives of Congress leaders," he told .

