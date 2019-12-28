Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka's Office Writes to CRPF, Says Circle Officer Threatened Her Security Personnel

In a letter to Pradeep Kumar Singh, IG, CRPF, Directorate General, Priyanka Gandhi's office said there was a breach of protocol from circle officer of Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka's Office Writes to CRPF, Says Circle Officer Threatened Her Security Personnel
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after coming out of the residence of ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office has written to CRPF VIP security in-charge, alleging that a circle officer in Lucknow issued threats to her security personnel and warned of restricting her movements, sources said on Saturday. Her office also demanded appropriate action against the officer, the sources said.

The Centre had replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a letter to Pradeep Kumar Singh, IG, CRPF, Directorate General, Priyanka Gandhi's office said there was a breach of protocol from circle officer of Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra.

"This morning at 8:45am C/O of Hazratganj Mr Abhay Mishra along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staying without prior permission," said the letter to Singh, who is in-charge of VIP security.

Mishra then began a heated verbal confrontation with the CRPF personnel in charge of the protectee's security a mere five metres away from the protectee's room, Priyanka Gandhi's office alleged, according to sources.

Mishra shouted at them and demanded information of the protectee's schedule which had been provided to the authorities on Friday, the letter said.

He then accused the CRPF personnel of withholding information since they had readied their fleet as is their standard protocol every morning, it said.

He further threatened the CRPF personnel that he will not provide any security cover to the protectee and will not allow the protectee to take even two steps out of the premises, the letter said.

"The C/O has no jurisdiction or authority to enter the private premises of the protectee and issue threats to her security personnel or to threaten to restrict her movements in any manner," Priyanka Gandhi's office said.

"This is being brought to your notice so that appropriate action is taken on the part of CRPF in order to ensure that such unruly behaviour by officers of the UP Police in the close proximity of the protectee is not repeated and maintenance of civility and lawfulness is ensured," the letter said.

Under Z-plus security, the Gandhi family is being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and wherever they travel in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram