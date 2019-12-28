Priyanka's Office Writes to CRPF, Says Circle Officer Threatened Her Security Personnel

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office has written to CRPF VIP security in-charge, alleging that a circle officer in Lucknow issued threats to her security personnel and warned of restricting her movements, sources said on Saturday. Her office also demanded appropriate action against the officer, the sources said.

The Centre had replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a letter to Pradeep Kumar Singh, IG, CRPF, Directorate General, Priyanka Gandhi's office said there was a breach of protocol from circle officer of Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra.

"This morning at 8:45am C/O of Hazratganj Mr Abhay Mishra along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staying without prior permission," said the letter to Singh, who is in-charge of VIP security.

Mishra then began a heated verbal confrontation with the CRPF personnel in charge of the protectee's security a mere five metres away from the protectee's room, Priyanka Gandhi's office alleged, according to sources.

Mishra shouted at them and demanded information of the protectee's schedule which had been provided to the authorities on Friday, the letter said.

He then accused the CRPF personnel of withholding information since they had readied their fleet as is their standard protocol every morning, it said.

He further threatened the CRPF personnel that he will not provide any security cover to the protectee and will not allow the protectee to take even two steps out of the premises, the letter said.

"The C/O has no jurisdiction or authority to enter the private premises of the protectee and issue threats to her security personnel or to threaten to restrict her movements in any manner," Priyanka Gandhi's office said.

"This is being brought to your notice so that appropriate action is taken on the part of CRPF in order to ensure that such unruly behaviour by officers of the UP Police in the close proximity of the protectee is not repeated and maintenance of civility and lawfulness is ensured," the letter said.

Under Z-plus security, the Gandhi family is being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and wherever they travel in the country.

