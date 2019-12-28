Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Pro-BJP Comments Found on Wall Inside Maharashtra CM's Bungalow

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who vacated the bungalow last month, described the writing on the wall as 'low-level politics'.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pro-BJP Comments Found on Wall Inside Maharashtra CM's Bungalow
File photo of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Getty Images)

Mumbai: Comments in support of the BJP have been found scribbled on a wall inside `Varsha', Maharashtra Chief Minister's official bungalow here.

The bungalow in Malabar Hill area is currently unoccupied as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has not shifted there from his family residence `Matoshree' in Bandra.

"UT is mean", "BJP rocks" were some of the comments seen on the off-white wall, shown by local newschanels in their reports.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who vacated the bungalow last month, described the writing on the wall as "low-level politics".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the wall can be painted again, but those who wrote the comments "have had their faces blackened".

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Varsha was not anybody's private property but a government bungalow.

Asked if a probe should be ordered, he said it was upto the chief minister to decide.

Thackeray became chief minister last month after his party, Shiv Sena, broke its alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram