Pro-BJP Comments Found on Wall Inside Maharashtra CM's Bungalow

Mumbai: Comments in support of the BJP have been found scribbled on a wall inside `Varsha', Maharashtra Chief Minister's official bungalow here.

The bungalow in Malabar Hill area is currently unoccupied as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has not shifted there from his family residence `Matoshree' in Bandra.

"UT is mean", "BJP rocks" were some of the comments seen on the off-white wall, shown by local newschanels in their reports.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who vacated the bungalow last month, described the writing on the wall as "low-level politics".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the wall can be painted again, but those who wrote the comments "have had their faces blackened".

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Varsha was not anybody's private property but a government bungalow.

Asked if a probe should be ordered, he said it was upto the chief minister to decide.

Thackeray became chief minister last month after his party, Shiv Sena, broke its alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP.

