Pro-BJP Perception May Dent Shivpal Yadav's Hopes of Aligning With Congress in 2019 Polls

Lucknow: The bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections has been sounded from the Hindi belt with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party forging an alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.Smaller political outfits like the one floated by Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, might however be reduced to a mere spectator given the looming possibility that the Congress does not ally with Yadav.The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder, who had left the SP alleging that he was not getting his due, has been eyeing to forge an alliance with the national party for the upcoming polls.“We are open to alliance with secular parties and won’t mind an alliance with the Congress for the 2019 elections. No one can defeat the BJP without allying with us,” Yadav said.However, sources in the Congress say the party is hesitant to forge an alliance with Yadav due to his pro-BJP perception. BSP chief Mayawati had also recently termed him an ‘ally’ of the BJP.Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said they were not in talks with any political party despite gearing to fight on all the 80 seats in the state. “There is a possibility of give and take in a few seats for like-minded parties, but we are preparing for all seats,” said the party's Uttar Pradesh affairs in-charge.Moreover, political pundits have also said the pro-BJP perception of Shivpal Yadav will be a bigger reason for the Congress to stay away from him.Speaking to News18, political analyst and senior journalist Sharat Praddhan said, “There is no or very little significance of political parties floated by Shivpal Yadav or Raja Bhaiyya in the upcoming elections. Yadav might be able to dent the Samajwadi Party in a few constituencies but certainly he can’t win any seat on his own.”