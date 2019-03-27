English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pro-dialogue ULFA to Boycott Lok Sabha Polls, Asks People to ‘Think’ Before Voting
However, National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Progressive (NDFB-P) has said they would be participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Guwahati: The pro-dialogue faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) will not participate in any election till the Indo-Assam problem is resolved, chairman of the rebel group Arabinda Rajkhowa has said.
“We have resolved not to cast our vote till the Indo-Assam issue is solved. All of us have been waiting for the solution,” Rajkhowa said.
He also asked the people of Assam to ‘think’ before voting in the upcoming polls.
“We appeal the public of Assam to vote for the eligible candidates. Assamese people should think before voting for a candidate. Vote should be cast for the candidate who will work for the people of Assam and protect the Assamese culture’, Rajkhowa added.
Meanwhile, ULFA leader Jiten Dutta said that they are ‘monitoring’ the situation. “We are strictly monitoring the pre-poll situation of Assam. People should be alert and conscious about their rights before voting,” Dutta said.
However, National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Progressive (NDFB-P) has said they would be participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gobinda Basumatary, the general secretary of the rebel group, confirmed that their leaders and cadres will cast their vote in three designated camps- Kokrajhar, Baksa and Udalguri.
Basumatary said, “All 959 members of our group will cast for upcoming general election in our designated camps.”
The Ranjan Daimary-led NDFB is yet to decide on participating in the upcoming general elections. Daimary is lodged in Guwahati Central jail. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court on January 30 in connection with the 2008 Assam serial bombings case. 88 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the blasts.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
