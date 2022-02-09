‘Pro-Incumbency’ in All 5 Poll-bound States, PM Modi Confident of BJP’s ‘Overwhelming’ Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the assembly elections with a full majority in all five poll-bound states- Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Manipur.

“I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP. We will win with an overwhelming majority and people in five states will give us an opportunity to serve them," Modi said in an interview to ANI.

Pointing at the security issues faced by the people of Uttar Pradesh during the tenures of previous governments, he said, “When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous govts, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in govt. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn’t step out.”

When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous govts, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in govt. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out: PM Narendra Modi to ANI pic.twitter.com/8raZsVu9fB— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

He said that the BJP continues work for the betterment of the people with a strong focus on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. “When we are in power, then with great energy and on a large scale we work with the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas’ (with everyone’s participation, we ensure the development of all)."

The Prime Minister denied that there is anti-incumbency in any of the five poll-bound states and said that there is, in fact, a strong sentiment of “pro-incumbency" in these states.

“Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of ‘pro-incumbency’ instead of ‘anti-incumbency’. The BJP always emerges victoriously with ‘pro-incumbency’ in elections," he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh, he said, have rejected the old trend of political parties not coming to power more than one time in the state. The BJP has won elections consecutively in the state in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have already thrown away the old theory of ‘ek bar aao, ek bar jao’ (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government’s work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us," he said in the interview.

Standing along with his party workers, Modi said, fills him with pride and makes him feel one with them. “To stand with the other party workers fills me with pride. If I feature in a picture with BJP workers, I feel that I also look like them. I believe that I am the same as them. I am not ahead of anybody or above anyone."

“The BJP believes in collective leadership. We are used to working collectively. It is not the picture of the Prime Minister, but it is the picture of the workers of the BJP who are called ‘Narendra Modi’," he said.

The Prime Minister added that for the BJP, elections are a learning ground where the leaders get the opportunity to introspect. “Whether we win or lose, for us, elections are an open university in which we get the opportunity for new recruitment and the chance to introspect. We consider it as a field of the election."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.