'Pro-incumbency' in Favour of AAP Due to Its Performance in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Addressing party's national council meeting, Kejriwal accused the Centre of creating hurdles before the Delhi government and trying to humiliate the party.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is "pro-incumbency" in favour of the AAP-led government because of the work it has done in the last three years.
The AAP government's tenure in Delhi shows that a good government at the Centre can make India number one country in the world, Kejriwal asserted.
Addressing party's national council meeting, AAP national convener accused the Centre of creating hurdles before the Delhi government and trying to humiliate the party.
"In Delhi, there is no anti-incumbency but pro-incumbency. There will be no anti-incumbency if you serve the people and do not indulge in corruption," Kejriwal said.
The AAP has given hope to the people that the country can improve, he said, adding the people are forced to vote for the BJP and the Congress due to limited options.
He said the the assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- show that it was defeat of the BJP not a victory of the Congress. People have no option therefore they alternatively vote for both the parties.
"People in Delhi believe the AAP will again come to power in 2020," he claimed. Kejriwal said the AAP and its government was victimised by the Centre through raids by agencies and arrests of its MLAs.
"In four years they created hurdles in our work. There would be no chief minister in the history who could not transfer a peon. We have faced autocracy of the Centre in the last three years. I have faced the CBI and police raid. Police have searched bedroom and kitchen in my house," he said.
He said that despite these raids, the central government could not find anything against the party and its leaders.
Accusing the BJP-led central government of humiliating the party, Kejriwal said, the BJP leaders even intimated his coughing.
"But we stick to Anna's lesson to bear personal insult," he said. National Council, the topmost decision making body of the party, is called to discuss various issues, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
