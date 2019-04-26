'Pro-incumbency Wave for First Time': PM Modi Says Mega Roadshow Sign That BJP Has Won Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told BJP workers that the country was witnessing a pro-incumbency wave for the first time as he expressed confidence that the BJP was set to return to power.The prime minister said he has worked honestly for good governance and the people have made up their minds that they want Modi sarkar again. He added that the mega roadshow on Thursday was a sign that the BJP had won Varanasi."People across the nation are saying... Fir Ek Baar...?" Modi prompted. "Modi Sarkar," the workers chanted back. "Earlier governments were formed, but in the past five years, people saw a government run. I never said I am Prime Minister and denied anybody a meeting."I never refused to meet a single karyakarta (worker). I never let the Karyakarta in me die. I am aware of my duties as PM, as well as an MP."Modi will once again fight Ajay Rai of the Congress, who finished third in 2014. The Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party have fielded Shalini Yadav, the daughter-in-law of a former Congress lawmaker.Modi had won from Varanasi by a huge margin, winning 5.8 lakh votes. The Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal came second with around two lakh votes. Ajay Rai was left with a mere 75,000 votes.Varanasi will vote on May 19 in the last round of the seven-phased poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.