Probe 2 Covid-19 Isolation Ward Deaths: Goa Congress to CM

File photo of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should make public the autopsy reports of all those who died of respiratory ailments since March 1 this year and clear doubts of people.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
The Congress on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths of two people who were admitted in the isolation ward of Goa Medical College and Hospital, the state's designated COVID-19 facility.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the two people, including a woman who died on Monday, were in the isolation ward meant for persons with suspected exposure to novel coronavirus. "The two persons were declared coronavirus negative.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should make public the autopsy reports of all those who died of respiratory ailments since March 1 this year and clear doubts of people. He should tell us if protocols for COVID-19 deaths are being followed in Goa," Chodankar said.

"We demand an impartial judicial inquiry into the mysterious deaths in the isolation ward since lockdown was

announced," Chodankar said. He said GMCH authorities should explain why people with respiratory illnesses are dying soon after being brought to the facility, and also explain in detail the line of treatment given to such patients.

"The CM should also clear if nasopharyngeal (NP) swab specimen was taken for COVID-19 test and a separate NP swab

for testing of other respiratory pathogens as is the standard procedure globally," the Congress leader said.

A senior GMCH official said the samples of a person who had died in the isolation ward last month tested negative

for coronavirus. "As far as the new case is concerned, the samples have been sent for testing," he added.

