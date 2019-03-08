English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Probe Into 'Missing' Rafale Papers Should Start From Manohar Parrikar, Says Rahul Gandhi
Parrikar was Defence Minister when the Rafale deal was signed with France and the Centre had told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that some documents related to the multi-billion contract have been 'stolen'.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Panaji: The probe into the "missing" Rafale papers should start from Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who had claimed files related to the deal were with him, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.
Parrikar was Defence Minister when the Rafale deal was signed with France and the Centre had told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that some documents related to the multi-billion contract have been "stolen".
However, in a stunning reversal, Attorney General KK Venugopal has now claimed that documents had been stolen from the defence ministry, and what he meant to tell the apex court was that petitioners demanding a probe into the deal had used "photocopies of the original papers”, which have been deemed secret by the government.
Taking potshots at the BJP-led ruling coalition in Goa, Gandhi said like the government has "disappeared" in the coastal state, Rafale papers, too, have gone missing.
Gandhi was addressing booth-level party workers under the banner `Jeet Ki Aur' near here.
"Like the government has disappeared from Goa, the (Rafale) files, too, have disappeared. If you want to inquire then start it from Parrikar," he said.
"Parrikar had told Cabinet that Rafale files are with him," Gandhi said referring to a purported audio conversation between Goa minister Vishwajit Rane and an unknown caller that had refences to the deal.
"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi cannot remove me from the chief minister's post. The day he removes me, I will show the files. If files have gone missing then conduct inquiry of Parrikar," Gandhi said, quoting from the audio tape.
Parrikar was Defence Minister when the Rafale deal was signed with France and the Centre had told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that some documents related to the multi-billion contract have been "stolen".
However, in a stunning reversal, Attorney General KK Venugopal has now claimed that documents had been stolen from the defence ministry, and what he meant to tell the apex court was that petitioners demanding a probe into the deal had used "photocopies of the original papers”, which have been deemed secret by the government.
Taking potshots at the BJP-led ruling coalition in Goa, Gandhi said like the government has "disappeared" in the coastal state, Rafale papers, too, have gone missing.
Gandhi was addressing booth-level party workers under the banner `Jeet Ki Aur' near here.
"Like the government has disappeared from Goa, the (Rafale) files, too, have disappeared. If you want to inquire then start it from Parrikar," he said.
"Parrikar had told Cabinet that Rafale files are with him," Gandhi said referring to a purported audio conversation between Goa minister Vishwajit Rane and an unknown caller that had refences to the deal.
"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi cannot remove me from the chief minister's post. The day he removes me, I will show the files. If files have gone missing then conduct inquiry of Parrikar," Gandhi said, quoting from the audio tape.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar
- Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Hair Goes Nothing: Japanese Sumo Wrestlers Forced to Shave Off Their 'Lucky' Beards
- Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results