'Probe Robert Vadra But Also Investigate PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi's Dare in Chennai
Gandhi, in his informal interaction with the students, brought up the issue of the Rafale deal and reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Chennai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said law must apply equally to everyone as he fielded a question about his brother-in-law Robert Vadra during an interaction with students at the Stella Maris College.
Gandhi, in his informal interaction with the students, brought up the issue of the Rafale deal and reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process. "I will be the first person to say it... investigate Robert Vadra but also investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
He said the Congress would change the mood of the country and make people feel empowered and happy. “You can't have a negative, fearful atmosphere in the country and expect economic growth, which is directly related to the mood of the country,” he said.
Gandhi added that the Congress would pass the women's reservation bill it if it comes to power. "Don't see enough women in leadership positions. You cannot have women in power in India until attitude towards them changes," he told the cheering crowd.
In response to a question, he said he had learnt the lessons of humility and love from his mother Sonia Gandhi. He asked the gathering, "Did you like demonetisaton?"When the audience answered, "No", he said, "I think it's pretty clear the damage demonetisaton did. PM should have taken your advice."
Gandhi, who asked the students to challenge him and "make him uncomfortable", also questioned whether the prime minister could stand in a large audience and answer people's questions.
