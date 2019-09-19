Problem of Stray Cattle Brought Under Control Before it Hurts Farmers, Says Yogi Adityanath
The subject of stray cattle has become a poll issue in the Lok Sabha elections, but it will not threaten the party’s prospects, according to the chief minister.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: The nuisance caused by stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh could have cost the Bharatiya Janata Party dearly ahead of general elections, as numbers of vagrant bovines have shot up at an alarming rate in rural areas, causing angst among the state’s farmers. However, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government tackled the issue well.
The subject of stray cattle has become a poll issue in the Lok Sabha elections, but it will not threaten the party’s prospects, according to the chief minister.
Speaking to Network18 editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, “The state government is running a scheme for stray cattle. I am sure this will be a successful campaign.”
He explained that his government had come up with a scheme under which anyone interested could keep a stray cow, from the 3.5 lakh bovines that wander throughout the state. The government will mete out Rs 900 every month for the cow’s care, and the caretaker will be required to get the animal examined by a veterinarian each month.
“We will pay them for all of this,” he reiterated.
During the general elections, opposition parties had attacked the ruling government over the serious harm caused by stray bovines.
While campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in Mirzapur, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had said, “A few days ago, a bull turned up at a helipad. It seemed to have come to meet the CM. If any life is lost due to stray animals, then an FIR should be registered against the chief minister.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moti Bagh: Documentary Film Based on Life of Uttarakhand Farmer Nominated for Oscars
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022