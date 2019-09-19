Take the pledge to vote

Problem of Stray Cattle Brought Under Control Before it Hurts Farmers, Says Yogi Adityanath

The subject of stray cattle has become a poll issue in the Lok Sabha elections, but it will not threaten the party’s prospects, according to the chief minister.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 19, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: The nuisance caused by stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh could have cost the Bharatiya Janata Party dearly ahead of general elections, as numbers of vagrant bovines have shot up at an alarming rate in rural areas, causing angst among the state’s farmers. However, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government tackled the issue well.

Speaking to Network18 editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, “The state government is running a scheme for stray cattle. I am sure this will be a successful campaign.”

He explained that his government had come up with a scheme under which anyone interested could keep a stray cow, from the 3.5 lakh bovines that wander throughout the state. The government will mete out Rs 900 every month for the cow’s care, and the caretaker will be required to get the animal examined by a veterinarian each month.

“We will pay them for all of this,” he reiterated.

During the general elections, opposition parties had attacked the ruling government over the serious harm caused by stray bovines.

While campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in Mirzapur, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had said, “A few days ago, a bull turned up at a helipad. It seemed to have come to meet the CM. If any life is lost due to stray animals, then an FIR should be registered against the chief minister.”

