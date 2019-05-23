Proddatur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Proddatur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME ANC -- -- P Gurappa JSP -- -- Enja Soma Sekhar Reddy PPOI -- -- Palagiri Uma Sankar Reddy BCUF -- -- P. Muni Reddy Bangaru AYCP -- -- S.Hajivalli YSRCP -- -- Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy TDP -- -- Mallela Linga Reddy IND -- -- Chinthala Shoban Babu IND -- -- Kanala Samel IND -- -- Dwarshala Gopinath Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Gorre Srinivasulu BJP -- -- Kovvuru Bala Chandra Reddy

132. Proddatur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,36,730 voters of which 1,15,532 are male and 1,21,157 are female and 41 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Proddatur, recorded a voter turnout of 76.93%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.61% and in 2009, 76.97% of Proddatur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12,945 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled. Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy polled a total of 1,82,602 (46.45%) votes.TDP's Lingaareddy Mallela won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16156 (10.28%) votes. Lingaareddy Mallela polled 1,57,198 which was 46.45% of the total votes polled.Proddatur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: प्रोद्दुटूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ప్రొద్దుటూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)