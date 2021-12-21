Program on Health of Kids Under 6, Bill to Link Voter ID-Aadhaar in Focus at BJP Parliamentary Party Meet

The BJP on Tuesday marked its last parliamentary party meeting of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament with party chief JP Nadda asking MPs to concentrate on health of children aged up to six in their respective constituencies.

At the meeting, Nadda stressed on the implementation of the Swastha Balak Balika Spardha and told a nine-member committee constituted to oversee the campaign to take stock of preparation in states.

According to committee member Sunita Duggal, an app called Poshan Tracker will be used by party workers to measure the growth of children between 0 to six years. The program comes under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, but party will aid in implementing it.

“There will be a team of 14 people, including state chiefs, tracking the progress of work given to them on health of children aged 0 to 6 years on standards like height, weight etc. These children will get certificates from the app on their growth," added Duggal.

Apart from Duggal, the nine-member team includes Anil Jain as convenor and Rajiv Bindal MLA from Himachal as co-convenor. Other members are D Purandeshwari, Sudhir Gupta, Arun SaoSao, Sandhya Rai, Khushboo Sundar, and Sukhpreet Kaur.

At the meeting, Law minister Kiren Rijiju gave a detailed presentation on The Elections Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was passed by the Lok Sabha and seeks to link Voter ID with Aadhaar. He recounted how the Opposition once supported the reforms.

According to sources, the minister told the BJP MPs that the bill was passed after detailed discussions that included Trinamool Congress MPs who were now opposing the bill. “Earlier, AAP and other parties too had asked for this reform. And now they are opposing it. This bill will remove any anomalies in voters registration and verification," said the source quoting Rijiju.

Party MPs were also asked to take stock of preparations for Sushasan Diwas or Good Governance Day on December 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, Union ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Mansukh Mandavia were present apart from Nadda, Rijiju and other BJP MPs.

