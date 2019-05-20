English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in 'Sensitive' Bhatpara in Bengal After Clashes
The commission had sought a report from the district magistrate on Sunday's poll-related violence in Bhatpara.
At a scene of violence in West Bengal on Sunday.
Loading...
Kolkata: The Election Commission on Monday clamped prohibitory orders in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, following violence in the area during the assembly by-election on Sunday, a senior official said.
Keeping in mind the "sensitive" situation in Bhatpara, it was decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC, the EC official told reporters here.
The commission had sought a report from the district magistrate on Sunday's poll-related violence in Bhatpara.
"Going by the report of the DM, Section 144 was clamped. It will prohibit assembly of five or more people. Our security forces are posted in the area and we are keeping a tab on the situation," he said.
Madan Mitra, the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Bhatpara assembly constituency, on Monday visited the EC office, accusing BJP leader Arjun Singh of "using force" to stop him from entering the town.
The former state transport minister, who is pitched against Singh's son Pawan, also said that if he was not allowed to enter Bhatpara on Tuesday, he would start a "satyagraha" (protest).
Bhatpara, considered to be the stronghold of former TMC MLA Arjun Singh, turned into a virtual battle zone on Sunday when the by-election was underway, with BJP and TMC activists allegedly clashing with each other in Kankinara under the Bhatpara Assembly constituency.
Bombs were also reportedly hurled and an office of the ruling TMC in Kankinara was set on fire, as central forces restored to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.
The violence caused injury to 14 people, damaged shops and houses, and left Mitra's car vandalised, police said.
Meanwhile, about 200 companies of central forces would continue to remain in West Bengal till May 27 in the wake of possible post-poll violence in the state, officials said.
"Steps have been taken to guard the strongroom where the EVMs and the VVPATs are kept. The number of observers who will keep a tab on the counting process on May 23, has also been increased," an EC source said.
Keeping in mind the "sensitive" situation in Bhatpara, it was decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC, the EC official told reporters here.
The commission had sought a report from the district magistrate on Sunday's poll-related violence in Bhatpara.
"Going by the report of the DM, Section 144 was clamped. It will prohibit assembly of five or more people. Our security forces are posted in the area and we are keeping a tab on the situation," he said.
Madan Mitra, the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Bhatpara assembly constituency, on Monday visited the EC office, accusing BJP leader Arjun Singh of "using force" to stop him from entering the town.
The former state transport minister, who is pitched against Singh's son Pawan, also said that if he was not allowed to enter Bhatpara on Tuesday, he would start a "satyagraha" (protest).
Bhatpara, considered to be the stronghold of former TMC MLA Arjun Singh, turned into a virtual battle zone on Sunday when the by-election was underway, with BJP and TMC activists allegedly clashing with each other in Kankinara under the Bhatpara Assembly constituency.
Bombs were also reportedly hurled and an office of the ruling TMC in Kankinara was set on fire, as central forces restored to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.
The violence caused injury to 14 people, damaged shops and houses, and left Mitra's car vandalised, police said.
Meanwhile, about 200 companies of central forces would continue to remain in West Bengal till May 27 in the wake of possible post-poll violence in the state, officials said.
"Steps have been taken to guard the strongroom where the EVMs and the VVPATs are kept. The number of observers who will keep a tab on the counting process on May 23, has also been increased," an EC source said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Junaid Khan Reacts With Ambiguous Tweet After World Cup Axe
- ICC World Cup 2019 | In Ponting's Presence Players Behave Like Eight-year-olds Around Bieber: Finch
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Woakes Admits Potential Archer Call-up Has Players a 'Bit on the Edge'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results