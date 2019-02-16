Prohibitory Orders in Ayodhya in View of Proposed March by Swaroopanand Saraswati

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Ayodhya in view of a proposed march by Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati to the city for laying the foundation stone of a Ram temple.Additional district magistrate (law and order) P D Gupta said that taking cognisance of the announcement made by some organisations to lay the foundation stone of a Ram temple in the disputed area acquired near the Babri Masjid site, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been issued in Ayodhya.Entry of people to the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be allowed though only one road and all other thoroughfares leading to the site will be closed, according to officials.Any group of more than 15 people will not be allowed to enter the site, they said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.