Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Projected Growth of 5 Percent Exaggerated, Indians Will See Little or No Growth: Chidambaram

India's GDP growth is seen dipping to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and construction sectors, government data showed on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Projected Growth of 5 Percent Exaggerated, Indians Will See Little or No Growth: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Modi government, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the projected annual growth of 5 per cent was "exaggerated" and the vast majority of Indians will see little or no growth in their income and quality of life.

India's GDP growth is seen dipping to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and construction sectors, government data showed on Tuesday.

Reacting to the data, Chidambaram said the Advanced Estimates of National Income 2019-20 released yesterday tells the story of neglect and mismanagement of the economy by the BJP government.

"The projected annual growth of 5 per cent is exaggerated and puffery. The growth in the first half was 4.75 per cent. It is difficult to believe that growth in the second half will be 5.25 per cent," the former finance minister said in a series of tweets.

"Key sectors will grow at below 5 per cent, in fact not more than 3.2 per cent. These include Agriculture, Mining, Manufacturing and Construction. Thus, all employment generating sectors will grow at paltry rates of 3.2 per cent or below," Chidambaram said.

The boast of the government that millions of jobs are being created is a big lie, he alleged.

"GFCF (Gross fixed capital formation) at current prices in 2019-20 will be 28.1 per cent, one of the lowest in recent years and a sharp fall from the peak. Conclusion: business persons are loath to invest in India," the Congress leader said.

"Per capita GDP will grow at 4.3 per cent. This is the average and means that the vast majority of Indians will see little or no growth in their income and quality of life," he said.

As per the first advance estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector output growth will decelerate to 2 per cent in 2019-20, down from 6.9 per cent in the previous financial year.

The construction sector growth is estimated at 3.2 per cent as against 8.7 per cent in 2018-19, according to government data.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram