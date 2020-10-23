News18 Logo

Promise of 19 Lakh Jobs Akin to Rs 15 Lakh in Bank Accounts, Says Rahul Gandhi at Bihar Rally

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.

Bhagalpur: In a dig at the BJP's election promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people. Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.

He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but weakened the country over the last six years. "Economy is suppressed and farmers oppressed," Gandhi added.


