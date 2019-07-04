Promise of Piped Drinking Water to Every Rural Household Misleading, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday said the state BJP government was misleading people by promising piped drinking water to every rural household within two years.

He said the BJP-led Union government too had shown a dream "achhe din" five years ago, which remained a mere promise.

Now, the state government was doing the same thing by promising piped drinking water to every rural household within two years, he added.

Pointing at a shortage of potable water in the state, especially Bundelkhand, Yadav claimed that the previous Samajwadi Party government had done a lot for the conservation of the environment and rejuvenation of ponds.

He accused the BJP government of not giving "due consideration" to these areas.

Even people in the state capital were not getting adequate amount of drinking water, the SP chief claimed.

He also accused the Union government of not adhering to its promise of cleaning the Ganga.

Drains were still flowing into the river, he said, adding that who would believe that the Ganga would be clean by 2020.

Besides the Ganga, there was a need to clean the Yamuna and Kali rivers, he said.