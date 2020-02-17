Promises in Congress' 2018 MP Election Manifesto Need to be Fulfilled: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal/Gwalior: Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said he is a public servant and will hit the streets if promises made in the party manifesto for the 2018 Assembly polls are not fulfilled, however, adding that there was a need to be patient with the Kamal Nath government as it had completed only a year.

"I am a jan sevak (public servant) and it is my religion to fight for the people. The promises made in the (party) manifesto will have to be fulfilled. However, there is a need to be patient now because it has been only a year since our government was formed in MP," Scindia told reporters.

"If promises made in the manifesto are not fulfilled, then you have to hit the streets," he added.

Scindia, speaking at a rally last week in Tikamgarh, had warned of an agitation if the Madhya Pradesh government failed to meet the demands of protesting guest teachers. The warning, however, saw matters reaching a head with Chief Minister Kamal Nath daring Scindia to go ahead.

"Toh utar jaaye (so hit the streets)" Nath had said when queried about Scindia's warning. Workers and leaders owing allegiance to Scindia and Nath have shared an uneasy relationship ever since the Congress came back to power after 15 years in the state.

Scindia got pipped to the CM's post by Nath who also continued to be state unit chief, while the former suffered a second blow when he lost the Lok Sabha polls from Guna in 2019. On Monday, state public relations minister PC Sharma said all was well in the Congress. "Scindiaji has always fought for the public. He is a leader who lives among the masses," Sharma said.

Earlier, senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh claimed there was no lack of communication between Nath and Scindia, and had also said that promises in the manifesto are to be implemented over a period of five years. "Talks with protesting guest teachers are on and a formula is being worked out. A solution will be found," Singh had said in Dhar on Saturday.

