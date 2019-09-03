Promotion Ahead of 2022 Assembly Polls? Priyanka Gandhi Likely to be Made In-Charge of Entire UP
A formal announcement of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's new role in Uttar Pradesh will be made soon, sources said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to be made in-charge of the entire Uttar Pradesh, sources told News18 on Tuesday.
At present, she’s the party general secretary for UP East. The formal announcement of Priyanka’s new role will be made soon, sources said.
Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, Priyanka has busied herself with district-wise meetings at the grassroot level.
Speaking to News18 on the condition of anonymity, a senior Congress leader said, “Priyanka Gandhi has already met the senior congress leadership along with the candidates who had lost the Lok Sabha polls. She has also met district-wise leaders of Congress and has taken their feedback as well. Very soon, a detailed plan will be revealed to revive the party.”
In February, Rahul Gandhi had said his party is looking to form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “I have sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya [Scindia] to Uttar Pradesh as the party was started here in this state and now it can’t be weak in this state anymore. The task to make Congress strong has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, there should be a Congress government in the state,” he had said.
