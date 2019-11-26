Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Proof of Pudding is in Eating: Manmohan Singh Takes Dig at PM Modi Hailing Constitution

On the Supreme Court ordering that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the House will be conducted on Wednesday, Singh said whatever is the decision of the court, it has to be respected.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
'Proof of Pudding is in Eating: Manmohan Singh Takes Dig at PM Modi Hailing Constitution
Former PM Manmohan Singh at a press conference in Mumbai. (PTI)

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh took a dig at his successor Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his remarks hailing the Constitution, saying "the proof of the pudding is in the eating" and the way the Centre has behaved in Maharashtra it is not certain that constitutional norms are safe.

Asked about Prime Minister Modi hailing the Constitution, Singh said, "Well I think the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The way the central government has behaved in Maharashtra, it is not certain that constitutional norms are safe in the hands of present establishment."

On the Supreme Court ordering that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the House will be conducted on Wednesday, Singh said whatever is the decision of the court, it has to be respected.

