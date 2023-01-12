Nupur Sharma Gets Gun License Months After Facing 'Death, Rape Threats' Over Prophet Remark Row

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been granted the licence to carry a personal gun. The leader’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad had sparked massive outrage and even invited backlash from Muslim countries. Protests broke out in many parts of the country and multiple FIRs were registered against her.

A Delhi police official said on Thursday that Sharma had applied for a gun licence as she has been receiving death threat. In 2022, protests broke out in many parts of the country and multiple FIRs were registered against her after her controversial comments.

The violence amid protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur injured 40 people, including 20 police personnel. Violent protests also erupted in several other parts of the country.

Cases were registered against Nupur Sharma for hurting religious sentiments in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, West Bengal and Mumbai. The suspended BJP leader had also approached the Supreme Court to club all the pending FIRs against her.

The apex court, however, refused to grant her relief and slammed her over her televised remarks on Prophet Muhammad, saying that she is single-handedly responsible for the unrest in the country. She later filed another petition saying that after the SC’s criticism against her comments, she has been facing rape and death threats.

While India saw violent protests in the backdrop of the controversy, some were even killed for supporting Sharma. Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacist from Amravati in Maharashtra, was murdered by “radicalised Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat" for sharing social media posts backing the suspended BJP leader.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its chargesheet, called it an “act of terror" by a “gang of radicalised men", adding that the accused wanted to make out an example of the murder which they committed on the grounds that Kolhe allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

The NIA in its chargesheet stated, “The investigation has revealed that radicalised Islamists of the Tablighi Jamaat committed the murder of Umesh Kolhe on the grounds of allegedly hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity, ill-will and hatred among different castes and religions, especially between Hindus and Muslims in India, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of social harmony,".

The terrorist gang was highly influenced by the ideology of brutality ‘Gustakh e Nabi Ki Ek hi Saja, sar tan se juda’, the agency said. The islamic slogan, ‘Gustakh-E-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda’, roughly translates to ‘There is only one punishment for speaking against the Prophet and that is beheading’.

