Prophet Remark Row LIVE Updates: Demand Fulfilled, Says Owaisi after BJP MLA’s Arrest, Calls for Peaceful Friday Prayers; Security Tightened at Mosques

Prophet Remark Row LIVE Updates: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, who was arrested again on Thursday, blamed Telangana ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Mahmood Ali for the communally tense situation in Hyderabad.
He alleged that Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, created the situation by allowing standup comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad despite his repeated requests not to give Read More
“Our biggest demand was that the person who has done such nonsense should be sent to jail, now it is our responsibility that after tomorrow’s Namaz-e-Juma, we should not raise any slogan, should not come across any such incident which will hurt others,” AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi was seen saying in a video.
Barrister @asadowaisi ki Hyderabad ke awaam se khaas appeal. Humari koshish honi chahiye ke kal ka Jum’ah pur-aman tareeqe se guzar jaaye#ProphetMuhammad https://t.co/IaRMl4ZQRr
— AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 25, 2022
BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that the ruling TRS and AIMIM conspired to create law and order issues in the State to divert a debate on allegations of corruption against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members over the Delhi excise policy issue. In a statement, Kumar referred to the recent show of Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad and alleged that the stand-up comedian had earlier insulted Hindu Gods. Saying that many States had banned his show, he wondered as why he should be invited to the State of Telangana to perform. Why should security with “2,000 policemen” be provided to the event, he asked.
Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Thursday arrested again from his Hyderabad residence in connection with alleged derogatory remarks he made against Prophet Mohammed. He was arrested on Tuesday this week for the controversial remarks after massive protests took place condemning his statement. Singh was, however, granted bail hours after his arrest by a Hyderabad court, which accepted his lawyer’s argument that the police did not issue a notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest. Singh has now been booked under the Preventive Detention Act.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, in his first reaction to the controversy over Prophet remark, slammed the BJP, saying the party was trying to play divisive politics in the state. “Those with vested interest trying to fan communal politics,” the CM said.
Raja Singh, who was arrested two days ago for making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, released a video on Thursday. He denied targeting any religion.
The legislator also alleged that the state government was planning to have him arrested as the police served him notices in old cases.
On BJP suspending him from the party, Raja Singh said he would submit his explanation to the party. With regard to the cases booked against him, he said he would fight them legally.
Raja Singh said three months ago that Munawar Faruqui’s programme was cancelled due to their protest but KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) invited him and ensured that he conducted his show.
Some of the sensitive areas of the city have witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. Later, he was granted bail by a local court. Following his release by the court, protests erupted in some parts of the city that went on till Wednesday afternoon.
