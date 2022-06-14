Prophet Remarks Row: Avoid Protest after Friday Prayers, Urge AIMIM, Muslim Organisations

In the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Police’s action against those involved in violence and arson following a stir last Friday, Muslim organisations and NGOs have urged community members to avoid similar protests and demonstrations over the derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Uttar Pradesh unit has also asked its party workers to not participate in protests and demonstrations near mosques after Friday prayers across the state.

AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali told News18.com that the AIMIM does not promote or support unconstitutional activities hate speeches, dharnas, demonstrations and violent activities.

Ali said the party unit had issued an advisory through the official WhatsApp Group and asked its workers to maintain distance from unconstitutional activities, dharnas, demonstrations and violent activities after the Friday prayers.

Ali slammed the Prayagraj Police for lodging an FIR against AIMIM District Unit President Shah Alam and other party workers. Ali claimed that without any evidence or testimony of witnesses, the UP Police is registering fake cases against AIMIM’s leaders and workers.

He asked why the police are unable to find organisations that printed posters in various cities like Moradabad, Prayagraj and Saharanpur that urged Muslims to protest.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s president Syed Sadatullah Husaini appealed to the community not to fall into the trap of anti-social elements and those who wish to create division within society while exercising their democratic right for peaceful protests.

In a media statement, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has “vehemently condemned the highhandedness of the police and administration in Ranchi in Jharkhand, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and other places in the country” over protests by Muslims and demanded an impartial judicial probe into the custodial torture, police excesses and demolition of houses and punishment to the guilty at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee has called for a march to register a protest over the derogatory remarks on Saturday.

Tehreek-E-Muslim Shaban President Mushtaq Malik said they would be organising Hurmat-e-Rasool-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Million March at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad.

In a video posted on YouTube, Malik urged Muslims to not indulge in violence.

