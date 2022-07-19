The Supreme Court will hear today suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s plea urging protection from arrest as well as the revival of her withdrawn petition seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged in several states over her controversial remarks on the Prophet.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday moved the top court with a fresh plea seeking protection from arrest and the revival of her withdrawn petition seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged in multiple states.

Nupur’s lawyer said that his client has been receiving death threats after the harsh criticism by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala on July 1.

“In her plea seeking to pursue her earlier petition, she has contended that due to the adverse remarks against her she is facing threats to life from fringe elements”, news agency PTI quoted the lawyer as saying.

The several states where FIR’s have been lodged against the suspended BJP spokesperson are Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam.

‘Loose Tongue’ Remark

Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, on July 1, criticised Sharma for ‘setting the entire country on fire’ by her ‘loose tongue’.

“She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing… She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country,” the court had said.

The bench, while refusing to entertain Sharma’s plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various States, also said that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities.

“These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country…These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or political agenda or some other nefarious activities”, the bench had said.

‘Single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country’

When Sharma’s lawyer complained that his client is getting death threats, the bench lashed back saying that the former BJP spokesperson is ‘single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country’.

“She has a threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country… this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” the bench had said

The court made these statements after a brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men, who had posted videos online, claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma after her remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country. The government also had to face a lot of hardship since her remarks had also drawn sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

