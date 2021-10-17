Protect Indian Language and Culture as Proud Nationals, Says VP Naidu at 'Alay Bhalay' Event

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday appreciated Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for continuing the “Alay Bhalay” programme, which is being conducted for the past 16 years and now entered its 17th anniversary in a row.

Alay Balay is a cultural event held during the Navaratri festivities, and it showcases the life of people in Telangana.

Naidu attended the grand event attended at Jala Vihar in the city here. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President asserted to protect language, culture and to give it posterity.

He appreciated Dattatreya’s daughter Vijaya Lakshmi for conducting the event. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was among the attendees.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay, Lakshman, state ministers Mahamood Ali, Srinivas Yadav, MLC Kavitha, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan, CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy, Kota Sriivas Rao, Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Yella and others were also present.

To mark the grand meeting celebrated as a festival, Naidu performed Durga puja and planted a sapling at the premises.

Later, the Vice President called upon people to avoid foreign culture and try to protect our own. “The leaders and people should protect our age-old culture and tradition as proud nationals," he said.

Dattattreya asserted that Alay Bhalay brings all leaders and people to a single platform. Together we have to serve society irrespective of our party lines and ideologies, he said, adding that Alay Bhalay reflects our culture.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the program is proud of Telangana culture and tradition, praising Vijayalakshmi for continuing the legacy of her father Dattatreya.

