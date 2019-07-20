Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Protest at BJP Office if Standoff Between Priyanka, UP Govt Continues': Sheila Dikshit's Last Instruction

The Delhi Congress had sent out a message in Dikshit's name, urging party leaders and workers to come for a mass protest at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg against the detention of the Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Protest at BJP Office if Standoff Between Priyanka, UP Govt Continues': Sheila Dikshit's Last Instruction
File photo of Sheila Dikshit.
Loading...

New Delhi: As the Delhi Congress chief, Sheila Dikshit's last instruction to party workers was to stage a protest outside BJP headquarters if the standoff between party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Uttar Pradesh government did not end on Saturday, said a former cabinet colleague.

On Friday, the Delhi Congress had sent out a message in Dikshit's name, urging party leaders and workers to come for a mass protest at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg against the detention of the Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

She was missing from the protest, which was, instead, led by Haroon Yusuf, the working president of the Delhi Congress.

On Friday evening though, she instructed her party members to again stage a protest the next day if the standoff did not end.

"Had the stand-off between the UP government and Priyanka Gandhi not ended today, then the Delhi Congress was to stage a protest outside BJP headquarters. This was Sheila Dikshit's last instruction as the Delhi Pradesh chief on Friday evening," said a teary-eyed Kiran Walia, who was a minister in Dikshit's cabinet.

"Events took a different turn as far as Uttar Pradesh was concerned, else we would have protested," she said after paying tributes to the former chief minister at her residence.

The standoff between Priyanka Gandhi and the UP government ended on Saturday after some of the villagers from Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down over a land dispute, came to the guesthouse in Mirzapur district where the Congress leader was staying.

On Friday, she was detained by the Mirzapur administration when she insisted on travelling to the scene of the recent shooting in Sonbhadra. Gandhi was taken to the Chunar guesthouse where she spent Friday night, insisting she will not return to Delhi unless she meets the families of the victims.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram