Protest Sites in Delhi 'Under Watch' Ahead of Election Day: Poll Observers Tell EC

At a review meeting on poll preparedness chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the observers assured the poll panel that preparations are progressing as per schedule and gaining momentum, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: Protest sites in the national capital are "under watch" to ensure that polling personnel or voters face no obstruction on the election day, observers deployed for the February 8 Delhi polls told the Election Commission on Monday.

At a review meeting on poll preparedness chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the observers assured the poll panel that preparations are progressing as per schedule and gaining momentum, an official statement said.

They also told the commission that adequate deployment of police force and companies of central armed police forces is being made and "protest sites are under watch to ensure that no obstructions for polling personnel or voters would hamper movement on February 8", it stated.

Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the sites in the city where protestors are opposing the amended citizenship law.

Besides Delhi chief secretary and police commissioner, the meeting was attended by top officials from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana through video link. Nodal officers from the Union Home Ministry and the Railways were also present.

The commission emphasised on the need to take strict action against "intimidators and violators of law". It was of the view that preventive measures be taken promptly to ensure smooth movement near all polling stations and maintenance of peace.

It told officials that due vigilance by expenditure observers needs to be stepped up and stringent action taken so that electoral atmosphere is not vitiated.

CEC Arora held the review to ensure that due steps are taken for smooth coordination amongst various wings of the administration and police forces of adjoining states, particularly at border check posts, for preventing illegal movement of cash, liquor, arms or anti-social elements.

