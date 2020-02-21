Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Protesters on Roads Forcing Their Opinion on Others Form of Terrorism, Says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was taking a jibe at anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Protesters on Roads Forcing Their Opinion on Others Form of Terrorism, Says Kerala Governor
File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday, in an indirect criticism of Shaheen Bagh protesters, said people sitting on roads and disrupting normal life to force their opinion on others is a form of terrorism.

"Aggression doesn't come in the form of violence only. It comes in many forms... If you won't listen to me, I will disrupt normal life," said the Kerala governor at "Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad".

"Dissent is the essence of democracy. There is no problem with that. But five people sit outside Vigyan Bhawan and say that we shall not move from here unless this Parliament of Students adopts a resolution which we would like them to adopt. This is another form of terrorism," Khan said in his speech.

"Don't confuse things. Don't try to impose your thoughts in the name of (freedom of speech and) expression on to others," he noted. On the issue of abrogation of article 370, he said, "There is nothing left in Article 370. Just read about it a little."

"But when the house gets empty, and when there is no one to live inside, then many ghosts wander in that house. This is how ghost of terrorism has come in," he said.

"The article 370 has been abrogated. I don't want to make any big claim from here. But the way things are getting normal (in Kashmir), I don't have an iota of doubt that we will be able to finish terrorism to a large extent."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram