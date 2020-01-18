Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Protesters Release Black Balloons ahead of Amit Shah's Hubballi Visit

Protesters claiming to be members of Samvidhana Samrakshana Samithi (Constitution Protection Committee) tried to stage a protest by sloganeering against Shah, NRC and CAA at court circle here, despite police denying permission.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
Protesters Release Black Balloons ahead of Amit Shah's Hubballi Visit
File photo: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a CAA awareness event, in Jabalpur on Sunday (PTI)

Hubballi: Jan 18 (PTI) Ahead of BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, a group of protesters raised "Go Back Amit Shah" slogans here and released black balloons in the air on Saturday.

Protesters claiming to be members of Samvidhana Samrakshana Samithi (Constitution Protection Committee) tried to stage a protest by sloganeering against Shah, NRC and CAA at court circle here, despite police denying permission.

They were later detained by the police, official sources said.

According to reports, black balloons were also released in the air by some protesters, as the mark of protest.

Shah, who arrived in Bengaluru after attending a couple of events, will be travelling to Hubballi to address a public meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act, as part of BJP's nationwide Jan Jargaran Abhiyan, this evening.

