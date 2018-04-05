English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Protesting Against Centre's 'Apathy', TDP MPs Refuse to Leave House After Adjournment
Stressing on their demand and to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, TDP MPs clarified they won’t leave till the central government respond to their demands.
TDP MPs protesting in the Rajya Sabha.
Escalating their standoff with the Centre, Telugu Desam Party MPs continued to protest in the Rajya Sabha even after the House was adjourned for the day.
Stressing on their demand and to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, TDP MPs clarified they won’t leave till the central government respond to their demands.
Despite several request by Rajya Sabha staff and marshals, the TDP MPs refused to come out of the house.
Even Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien held a discussion with protesting TDP MPs.
A team of doctors was called in for a health check-up of the protesting MPs, after their health starting deteriorating.
In solidarity of the protesting Rajya Sabha MPs, the party’s Lok Sabha MPs began protests in the central hall of the parliament.
The main opposition in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress, has already announced that its MPs would resign on the last day of Parliament and would sit on indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhavan to mount pressure on the Centre.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan & Left parties have decided to go on a padyatra or foot march across Andhra Pradesh on April 6th, as a protest against the betrayal of the Central government which has not fulfilled its special category status promise.
Also Watch
Stressing on their demand and to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, TDP MPs clarified they won’t leave till the central government respond to their demands.
Despite several request by Rajya Sabha staff and marshals, the TDP MPs refused to come out of the house.
Even Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien held a discussion with protesting TDP MPs.
A team of doctors was called in for a health check-up of the protesting MPs, after their health starting deteriorating.
In solidarity of the protesting Rajya Sabha MPs, the party’s Lok Sabha MPs began protests in the central hall of the parliament.
The main opposition in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress, has already announced that its MPs would resign on the last day of Parliament and would sit on indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhavan to mount pressure on the Centre.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan & Left parties have decided to go on a padyatra or foot march across Andhra Pradesh on April 6th, as a protest against the betrayal of the Central government which has not fulfilled its special category status promise.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|7
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Canada
|1
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: After Ranveer, Parineeti Pulls Out of Opening Ceremony
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures
- Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Down on His Knees, Dedicates Song to Deepika Padukone
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move