Protesting Against Centre's 'Apathy', TDP MPs Refuse to Leave House After Adjournment

Escalating their standoff with the Centre, Telugu Desam Party MPs continued to protest in the Rajya Sabha even after the House was adjourned for the day.Stressing on their demand and to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, TDP MPs clarified they won’t leave till the central government respond to their demands.Despite several request by Rajya Sabha staff and marshals, the TDP MPs refused to come out of the house.Even Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien held a discussion with protesting TDP MPs.A team of doctors was called in for a health check-up of the protesting MPs, after their health starting deteriorating.In solidarity of the protesting Rajya Sabha MPs, the party’s Lok Sabha MPs began protests in the central hall of the parliament.The main opposition in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress, has already announced that its MPs would resign on the last day of Parliament and would sit on indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhavan to mount pressure on the Centre.Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan & Left parties have decided to go on a padyatra or foot march across Andhra Pradesh on April 6th, as a protest against the betrayal of the Central government which has not fulfilled its special category status promise.