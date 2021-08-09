Protesting Farmers Direct Anger at Congress Too, Stumps Party in Punjab

On June 15, when a sizeable group of farmers landed up in Nawanshahr waving black flags to senior Congress leaders assembled there for the inauguration of developmental projects, the party was quick to dismiss it as a one-off incident “triggered" by vested interests. But with the last two months witnessing more such incidents, the Congress now seems to be baffled by the protesting farmers gradually turning their ire towards the ruling party in Punjab as well.

What started as a protest by Doaba Kisan Union (BKU) has fast spread onto other constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of various farmer unions from Punjab and Haryana agitating against the Centre’s three farms laws. From BKU (Rajewal) to BKU (Krantikari) and Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) all have organised protests against senior Congress leaders in different parts of the State in the recent days. So much so, senior Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had to cancel his Jalandhar visit last month fearing large scale protest by members of KKU and BKU (Rajewal).

Even the newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has faced black flag-waving protests in Doaba region.

At a time when elections are around the corner and the contentious farm laws are expected to be the main electoral issue, Congress can hardly afford to be at the receiving end of the farmer’s anger.

The Punjab Congress is wary and also guarded in its response to these protests. “These protests are orchestrated. The farmers know which party has stood by them. A group that is protesting is being instigated and we don’t want to point fingers at anyone," said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who too had to face protests by a group of farmers.

The SKM leaders maintain that its main anger is directed towards the BJP for bringing in the farm laws, but insiders admit that some members are upset at the Congress too.

“The Congress thinks that by talking about the farm laws it may be able to cover up its inefficiencies while dealing with pressing issues like unemployment, power crisis, drug issues. But we will let them get away without seeking accountability from them," remarked a farmer leader from Doaba.

Congress leaders allege that one of the main opposition parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sniffing a chance at gaining an advantage from the stir, was instigating the protests, a charge denied by the latter.

