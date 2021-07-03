Protesting Outside CM Amarinder's Residence, AAP Workers Dispersed Using Water Cannons

Water cannons were used by police to disperse Aam Aadmi Party workers, who were protesting near Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s ‘Siswan Farm House’ on Saturday, in the wake of power crisis in the state.

The protest was being held under the leadership of state unit president Bhagwant Mann. AAP MLA and youth wing state president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said that the people in Punjab are suffering due to prolonged and unannounced power cuts but the Chief Minister while abandoning the people is enjoying at his royal farmhouse.

#WATCH | Police use water cannons to disperse Aam Aadmi Party workers who are protesting near Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's 'Siswan Farm House', in view of power crisis in the State. pic.twitter.com/RreKmirjzr— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Hayer alleged that the main reason for the high cost and shortage of power is the wrong power purchase agreements made by the previous Badal Government with the private thermal plants and the non-cancellation of the agreements by the present Congress government.

