CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Politics»Protesting Outside CM Amarinder's Residence, AAP Workers Dispersed Using Water Cannons
1-MIN READ

Protesting Outside CM Amarinder's Residence, AAP Workers Dispersed Using Water Cannons

Police use water cannons to disperse Aam Aadmi Party workers.

Police use water cannons to disperse Aam Aadmi Party workers.

The protest was being held under the leadership of state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Water cannons were used by police to disperse Aam Aadmi Party workers, who were protesting near Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s ‘Siswan Farm House’ on Saturday, in the wake of power crisis in the state.

The protest was being held under the leadership of state unit president Bhagwant Mann. AAP MLA and youth wing state president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said that the people in Punjab are suffering due to prolonged and unannounced power cuts but the Chief Minister while abandoning the people is enjoying at his royal farmhouse.

Hayer alleged that the main reason for the high cost and shortage of power is the wrong power purchase agreements made by the previous Badal Government with the private thermal plants and the non-cancellation of the agreements by the present Congress government.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 03, 2021, 14:57 IST