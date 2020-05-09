'Prove Allegations or Apologise': TMC on Amit Shah's Letter to Mamata over Migrants' Trains

Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a "bundle of lies" after staying silent for weeks.

Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Shah was talking about the very people who have been left to fate by the Centre.

"A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with bundle of lies! Ironically he's talking about the very ppl whove been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr @AmitShah, prove your fake allegations or apologise (sic)," he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Shah, in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said the West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state that may further create hardship for the labourers.

Referring to the 'Shramik Special' trains being run by the central government to facilitate transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, Shah said the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.