'Prove It and I Will Hold Ears and Do 101 Sit-ups': Mamata Banerjee Slams Fake News on Durga Puja Ban

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the fake news doing the rounds on social media with a claim that there would be restrictions on the most celebrated festival of Bengalis in the state, Durga Puja, this year.

Posts on social media suggested that curfew would be imposed at night from Panchami during Durga Puja due to the Covid-19 pandemic, banning 'pandal-hopping' at night during the five-day celebrations.

The post was debunked as a fake post by West Bengal Police on social media. "A rumour regarding Durga Puja is being spread through WhatsApp. No such decision has been taken. Please do not forward this message. It's fake. Action is being taken," WB Police posted on Twitter with the hashtag 'FakeNewsAlert'.

The CM said that some people are spreading fake news that the government has banned Durga Puja. "If you can prove it, I will hold my ears and do 101 sit-ups in public," she said.

She also asked the police to find the rumour-mongers and make them hold their ears and do sit-ups. "Fake news is being circulated on social media to disturb communal harmony. Those who have never worshipped Durga, Kali or Hanuman are now talking about puja," Banerjee said.

She further said that no meeting on Durga Puja has been held so far by the state government.