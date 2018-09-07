English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Provide Fitness Certificate Before Resuming Work: Congress to Parrikar
While there has been no official word on the nature of the chief minister's illness, it is said he is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Panaji: The Congress met Friday Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded her intervention to stop "collapse" of the administration in the BJP-ruled state in view of frequent absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and hospitalisation of his two Cabinet colleagues.
The main Opposition party said Parrikar should provide a fitness certificate before joining work. The party said while the nature of CM's illness is not known, two other ministers are in hospitals with "serious" ailments.
Parrikar returned home Thursday from the US, where he had gone for medical treatment in the last week of August.
The 62-year-old was earlier in the US for nearly three months for treatment. While there has been no official word on the nature of his illness, it is said he is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.
A delegation headed by All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar and other leaders met Sinha in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan here.
Emerging from the meeting, Chellakumar said there has been a "total collapse" of government in the state, where a BJP-led coalition is in power.
In such a situation, the governor is expected to intervene and restore normalcy in functioning of the state
administration, he said.
Chellakumar said the CM has been frequently flying to the USA for treatment, but the exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed to the public by the state government.
Two other ministers Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis DSouza are admitted in hospitals with "serious" ailments, the Congress leader said.
While D'Souza is undergoing treatment in the US, Madkaikar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
Chodankar said the Congress had earlier submitted two memorandums on April 16, 2018 and May 9, 2018 asking the governor to intervene, but she did not take any step.
The state Congress chief demanded that Parrikar provide a fitness certificate before resuming work. Chodankar said there is "complete collapse" of the administration due to frequent absence of the chief minister from the state.
"When the chief minister was away (in the US), he did not find it necessary to even hand over acting charge of the ministries held by him to any of his cabinet colleagues.
"This act is not only unprecedented but also autocratic and undemocratic which has led to complete collapse of the state's administration," the GPCC chief said.
The Congress leader said when Parrikar was undergoing treatment in New York, officers were deputed to take files there to obtain his signatures.
In the prevailing circumstance, the governor, as the repository of the executive powers of the state, should intervene and restore normalcy in the administration, said Chodankar.
The main Opposition party said Parrikar should provide a fitness certificate before joining work. The party said while the nature of CM's illness is not known, two other ministers are in hospitals with "serious" ailments.
Parrikar returned home Thursday from the US, where he had gone for medical treatment in the last week of August.
The 62-year-old was earlier in the US for nearly three months for treatment. While there has been no official word on the nature of his illness, it is said he is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.
A delegation headed by All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar and other leaders met Sinha in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan here.
Emerging from the meeting, Chellakumar said there has been a "total collapse" of government in the state, where a BJP-led coalition is in power.
In such a situation, the governor is expected to intervene and restore normalcy in functioning of the state
administration, he said.
Chellakumar said the CM has been frequently flying to the USA for treatment, but the exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed to the public by the state government.
Two other ministers Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis DSouza are admitted in hospitals with "serious" ailments, the Congress leader said.
While D'Souza is undergoing treatment in the US, Madkaikar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
Chodankar said the Congress had earlier submitted two memorandums on April 16, 2018 and May 9, 2018 asking the governor to intervene, but she did not take any step.
The state Congress chief demanded that Parrikar provide a fitness certificate before resuming work. Chodankar said there is "complete collapse" of the administration due to frequent absence of the chief minister from the state.
"When the chief minister was away (in the US), he did not find it necessary to even hand over acting charge of the ministries held by him to any of his cabinet colleagues.
"This act is not only unprecedented but also autocratic and undemocratic which has led to complete collapse of the state's administration," the GPCC chief said.
The Congress leader said when Parrikar was undergoing treatment in New York, officers were deputed to take files there to obtain his signatures.
In the prevailing circumstance, the governor, as the repository of the executive powers of the state, should intervene and restore normalcy in the administration, said Chodankar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alastair Cook Gets Guard of Honour From Team India at Oval
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...