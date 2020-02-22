PSUs Should be Given Freedom to Take Decisions: Subramanian Swamy
India should recognise the strength of the public sector undertakings, the BJP MP said, while addressing the 18th edition of NALCO Lecture Series on 'Relevance of PSUs in Shaping New India'.
File photo of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.
Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said public sector undertakings should be given freedom to take decisions and operate according to market dynamics.
India should recognise the strength of the PSUs, the BJP MP said, while addressing the 18th edition of NALCO Lecture Series on 'Relevance of PSUs in Shaping New India'.
"The public sectors are important for the development of India and these sectors need to be encouraged to prosper. The PSUs should be given freedom to take decisions and operate in sync with the market dynamics," Swamy said.
Swamy also said he is opposed to the disinvestment of Air India. "This is mostly because there are areas where private sectors cannot meet India's aspirations... There are certain sectors that can be explored and developed by PSUs only," he said.
The public sectors should move beyond profit making and focus on multi-dimensional objectives, the BJP lawmaker said, adding, PSUs need to be ready to compete in terms of commercial principles.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salaam, a Video Game Based on a Refugee's Life, Wants You to See Their Harsh Realities
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
- Has Donald Trump Become 'LGBTQ Hero' Just Before His Visit to India?
- Video of Sidharth Shukla Sweating it Out in Gym Post Bigg Boss 13 Goes Viral, Watch Here