Public Pressure Forced Kejriwal to Grant Prosecution Sanction in JNU Sedition Case: Prakash Javadekar

The AAP government on Friday gave a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a 2016 sedition case.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
Public Pressure Forced Kejriwal to Grant Prosecution Sanction in JNU Sedition Case: Prakash Javadekar
File photo of Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday credited public pressure for the Delhi government's decision to grant sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in the 2016 JNU sedition case, with party leader Prakash Javadekar saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delayed it for three years but was forced to bend in front of the people.

"Under public pressure, finally the Delhi government was forced to give permission in the JNU case. For three years, Arvind Kejriwal kept postponing it but he was forced to bend in front of people," he said in a tweet.

Javadekar in his tweets also referred to the controversial slogans, including the alleged call to break up India and said that justice will prevail now. The BJP leader said those slogans were "anti-national".

The AAP government on Friday gave a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a 2016 sedition case.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kanhaiya and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

The police had said the accused led a procession and had supported the seditious slogans allegedly raised on the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

