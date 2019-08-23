Publicly Thrash Those Who Disrespect Veer Savarkar, Says Uddhav Thackeray
The Congress-affiliated NSUI said it had blackened the bust of Savarkar while garlanding those of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, installed by the ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Those who do not respect Veer Savarkar should be thrashed publicly in chowks, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday, a day after the student wing of the Congress claimed it blackened the freedom fighter's bust in the Delhi University.
Thackeray said public thrashing of those insulting Savarkar, a revered figure in Maharashtra, will make them understand the value of freedom.
"Those who do not respect Savarkar should be once thrashed publicly, in chowks (square). Till then they will not realise who had toiled to what extent to attain freedom for the country," Thackeray told reporters here.
"These people, who insulted Savarkar -- whom Rahul Gandhi too had insulted -- will not understand value of freedom till then," he added.
The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had on Thursday said it blackened the bust of Savarkar while garlanding those of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, installed by the ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) at the Delhi University.
The DUSU had installed these busts outside the Arts Faculty building on Tuesday. The NSUI and the Left-backed All India Students' Association had criticised the move, saying Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as that of Bose and Singh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas and Raveena Tandon Dance on 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' on Nach Baliye 9
- Woman, Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral, Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce
- India vs West Indies 2019: Gavaskar 'Astonished' by Ashwin Exclusion