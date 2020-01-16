Puducherry: Two days after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said Puducherry Congress MLA N Danavelou wanted to file a complaint against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his son over allegations of land grabbing, the latter has challenged Bedi to prove claims or resign. He also promised to resign if he or any of his family members could be proved guilty in such a case. “I challenge Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. If me or my family members are proven guilty in any land grabbing case, I will resign. But will Kiran Bedi quit if it's not proved? She is trying to traduce me. She no longer deserves to remain Lt. Governor of #Puducherry,” Narayanasamy wrote on Twitter. Bedi said Narayanasamy's remarks were ‘misdirected’ and asked him to challenge his own party MLA who has come up with the land-grabbing allegations against the CM and his son. “Challenging me is only a verbal tirade. It’s misdirected. Please challenge your own party MLA. And counter it before the investigating agency if they so investigate and proceed further. You may even challenge your own MLA to place the evidence in public domain. Or call for special session of the Assembly and ask the MLA to say this on the floor of the House. And you too make your statement in the Assembly. Please don’t waste your energy on me. Focus on dealing with your own party MLA…,” Bedi said in a statement. On January 13, the Lt Governor’s office had said Bedi has advised Dhanavelou, who represents the Bahour MLA, to get in touch with the CBI for a direct probe into corruption in the land deals. “N Dhanavelou, MLA, Bahour constituency, called on Dr Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas. After the meeting, the Hon'ble Lt Governor informed that “He was saying that he will like to produce evidence of blatant corruption in land deals being committed by HCM along with his son. I told him he can approach the CBI office in Puducherry directly also for investigations. He said he would revisit me after Pongal and show me the evidence to be forwarded to CBI,” the L-G’s office had then issued a statement. On January 11, Dhanavelou, who had earlier too accused the Puducherry government of ‘misdeeds’, said the entire cabinet was ‘not fit to run the government due to malpractices’ and that he would submit proof of his claims to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Dhanavelou has now been suspended from the party for indulging in anti-party activities. The war of words between Narayanasamy and Bedi have intensified in 2020 with the former seeking President Ramnath Kovind’s intervention to recall Bedi as Lt Governor.