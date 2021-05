Puducherry Election Results 2021 Live Updates: NDA Expected to Win Majority

Puducherry Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Puducherry will be waiting for the election results on Sunday with the counting set to start at 8 am at all counting centres and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise as per Covid-19 guidelines. Directions, including RT-PCR tests and two doses of vaccination for candidates and agents to enter counting halls, would be followed strictly, authorities said. The Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance is vying for power with the AINRC-led NDA in the Union Territory which has 30 Assembly seats. While AINRC fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies the BJP is contesting nine seats, while the AIADMK is contesting five seats. As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the UT, while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.

CANDIDATES LIST

Ariankuppam: R Baskar Alias Datchanamourtty (AINRC), T Djeamourthy (INC), V Indumathy (IJK), Sundaravadivelu (NTK), A Mohamad Kassim (SDPI), V Ruthrakumaran (MNM), Lourdusamy (DMDK), R Karthick (IND), S Kumaravelu (IND)

Bahour: R Senthilkumar (DMK), N Dhanavelou (AINRC), S Gnanapragash (NTK), A Thiyagu (IJK), C Dinesh (MNM), S Baskaran (PCDMP), P Velmurugan (AMMK), P Velu (DMDK), T Palanisamy (IND), N Ponnammal (IND), A Murugan (IND), Ramalingam V (IND), V Ruthiramoorthy (IND)

Embalam: D Arvindhan (BSP), M Candassamy (INC), U Lakshmikandhan (AINRC), N Sutha (NTK), N Somanathan (MNM), P Vaithilingam (IJK), S Steeban (DMDK), A Murugaiyan (IND)

Indira Nagar: V Aroumougame Alias Akd (AINRC), M Kannan (INC), K Ezhumalai (DMDK), D Ejoumale (IJK), P Sakthivel (MNM), T Devika (NTK), D Mohan (AMMK), S Karthigayan (IND)

Kadirgamam: P Selvanadane (INC), K S P Alias S Ramesh (AINRC), S Ganesan (AMMK), S Sathiyavel (IJK), Subasri (NTK), S Motcharajan (DMDK)

Kalapet: P M L Kalyanasundaram (BJP), S Mouttouvel (DMK), P Kaliamurthy (AMMK), K Kamaraj (NTK), R Chandramohan (MNM), S Hariharan (DMDK), C Asokumar Alias Rajkumar (IND), L Subbulakshmi (IND), Balasoubremaniane A (IND), A Senthil Alias Ramesh (IND), E Vignesh (IND), S Vengadessaperoumal (IND)

Kamaraj Nagar: A Johnkumar (BJP), M O H F Shajahan (INC), N Nadarajan Alias Selva (DMDK), L Munisamy (AMMK), N Sharmila Begum (NTK), Anandaraj (IND), Siva Ilango (IND), S Sagayaraj (IND), Vpr Selvam (IND)

Karaikal North: A V Subramanian (INC), P R N Thirumurugan (AINRC), P Arulanandham (IJK), Anusuya (NTK), K Suresh (MNM), Mohamed Thameem Kani (SDPI), A Velusamy (DMDK), S Murali (IND), B Rajendran (IND), A Vengadesh (IND)

Karaikal South: K A U Assana Marecar (AIADMK), A M H Nazim (DMK), A Nepoliean (IJK), S Marie Anthuvan (NTK), S Mohamed Seedique (AMMK), R Jagateesan (DMDK), V Murugaia Rajendiran (IND), A Ramprasad (IND)

Lawspet: V Saminathan (BJP), M Vaithianathan (INC), N Camatchy (AMMK), P V Gopi Kannan (IJK), D Sathiyamoorthy (MNM), Nirmal Singh (NTK), A Boopalan (DMDK), Anna Durai M (IND), Karunakaran (IND), P Senthil Kumar (IND), C Pandian (IND)

Mahe: Adv V P Abdul Rahman (AINRC), Ramesh Parambath (INC), Janaky Teacher (DMDK), C K Ummer Master (SDPI), Sarath S Unnithan (IND), N Haridasan Master (IND)

Manavely: R K R Anantharaman (INC), Embalam Selvam Alias R Selvam (BJP), Thamizharasan (BSP), M S Elangovan (NTK), Sundarambal Alias Malarvizhi (MNM), V Thirunavukarasu (DMDK), J Veerasekaran (IJK), Veeraputhiran (AMMK), T Anandan (IND), Dhorapadiar Alias V Velusamy (IND)

Mangalam: Sun Kumaravel (DMK), A Pathimaraj (BSP), Djeacoumar C (AINRC), M Ganapathy (AMMK), M Subramani (MNM), S Patchaiappan (DMDK), B Bharathkalai (NTK), Manavalan (IJK), A Egambaram (IND), P Cannane (IND), M Karthick (IND)

Mannadipet: A Krishnan Alias A K Kumar (DMK), K K Mathivadhanan, M B A , M Phil , (BSP), A Namassivayam (BJP), P Gopalakrishnan (MNM), Chitra (NTK), C Dhanavelu (AMMK), S Manikandan (DMDK), Chamsoudine (IND), Sivakumar R M (IND), Subburumani (IND), Brightmoon V Muruganandham (IND), Veerappan (IND), S Jayaball Alias Sengeni (IND)

Mudaliarpet: L Sambath (DMK), A Baskar (AIADMK), M Arikrishnan (MNM), M Manikandan (AMMK), M Velavan (NTK), E Jeganadhane (IJK), K Kadirvanan (IND), G Santhosh Kumar (IND), E Thamizharasan (IND), S Natarajan (IND), V Manikandan (IND), S Vetrivelu (IND)

Muthialpet: R Saravanan (CPIM), S Senthil Kumaran (INC), Balamurugan (BSP), Vaiyapuri Manikandan (AIADMK), A Arunagiri (DMDK), K Saravanan (MNM), M Faritha Begum (NTK), K Murugan (IND), S Kala (IND), J Prakash Kumar (IND), G Magesh (IND)

Nedungadu: A Arulprakash (BSP), Chandira Priyanga (AINRC), A Marimuthu (INC), V Geetha (NTK), A Gnanasegaran (DMDK), T Rajendiran (AMMK), T Narasimhan (IND), Andoor Mathi (IND), Dr V Vigneswaran (IND)

Nellithope: V Cartigueyane (DMK), Richards Johnkumar (BJP), D Arivumani (MIPA), R Anifa (SDPI), R Arumugam Alias Saravanan (JDU), S Sasi Kumar (NTK), R Pasupathy (IJK), Apr Alias A Poovaragavan (DMDK), P Murugesan (MNM), D Jenovia (PCDMP), Arun Alias Murugan (IND), E Irudhayaraj (IND), S Elumalai, M A (IND), P Shiva Santhosh (IND), N Delhi Babu (IND), S Prithivirajan (IND)

Neravy TR Pattinam: M Nagathiyagarajan (DMK), V M C S Manoharen (BJP), A Arulraju (DMDK), S Sellamuthu (IJK), Baladhandayudhabani C (AMMK), A Mohamed Yousuf (NTK), Geetha Anandan (IND), V M C S Rajaganapathy (IND), S Sridhar (IND)

Nettapakkam: M Paranthaman (BSP), P Rajavelu (AINRC), V Vizeaveny (INC), T Kalyanasundaram (JDU), D Govury (NTK), M Selvam (AMMK), B Gnanaoly (MNM), A Velu (IJK), C Krishnagopal (IND), S Thirunavukkarasu (IND)

Orleampeth: Omsakthisekar (AIADMK), S Gopal (DMK), R Cadiressan (DMDK), Karunanithi (NTK), A Siraj Alias Kanimohamed (AMMK), S Saktivel (MNM), K Purushothaman (IJK), J Ravi Alias Purushothaman (PB), R Raja (IND), G Gopal (IND), P Gopalakrishnan (MNM), Gopalakrishnan M (IND), M Sankar (IND), G Nehru Alias Kuppusamy (IND), V Hariharane (IND)

Oupalam: A Anbalagan (AIADMK), Annibal Kennedy (DMK), Jayakumar (BSP), M Killivalavan (IJK), V Sasikumar (DMDK), Santhosh Kumar (MNM), V Devipriya (NTK), P M Baskar (AMMK), Mohamed Saleem (IND), K Reyaz Ahamed (IND), Samiyar Alias Vijayakumar Baste (IND)

Oussudu: P Karthikeyan (INC), Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar (BJP), Geetha Priya (NTK), K Sankar (MNM), R Babou (DMDK), M Ramesh (IJK), Muthalu Vengadesan (AMMK), Abimannan (IND), N Ambigapathy (IND), S Sanjiv Ganthi (IND), A Murali (IND)

Ozhukarai: R Sheeshapillai (BSP), N G Pannir Selvam (AINRC), Angalane Alias Deva Pozhilan (VCK), Ejoumale (AMMK), S Chitrakala (JDU), V Thangamani (PCDMP), S Datchanamoorthy (IJK), R Pazhanivelan (MNM), S Priya (NTK), Mothilal S (CPIMLL), Gilbert (DMDK), A Santhi (IND), M Sivasankar (IND), Sivasankaran (IND), A S Ramesh (IND), N Jeevanandam (IND)

Raj Bhavan: S P Sivakumar (DMK), K Lakshminarayanan (AINRC), Anthony Sharmila (NTK), G Sathishkumar (AMMK), S Paruvadhavardhnie (MNM), M Sathiyan Alias Vimalan (IND), S K Subramanian (IND), N Mohan (IND)

Thattanchavady: K Sethu Alias Sethu Selvam (CPI), N Rangasamy (AINRC), R Shanmugam (IJK), S T Narassingam (DMDK), D Ramesh (NTK), R Rajendhiran (MNM), Vimala Sree B (AMMK), C Anusuya (IND), L Manikandan (IND), K Murugan (IND)

Thirubhuvanai: T Udayakumar, Mlis (BSP), B Kobiga (AINRC), A Muhilan (DMK), Dr K Silambarasan (AMMK), V Sivaraman (IJK), K Ranjit (NTK), Durai Ramesh (MNM), T Vinayagamoorthy (DMDK), P Angalane (IND), S T Paramasivam Alias Cale (IND), M Shanthi (IND), S Nadarajan (IND), M Manivannan (IND)

Thirunallar: R Kamalakkannan (INC), S Rajasekaran (BJP), K Guru Alias Sintha (DMDK), M Sikkanthar Batsha (NTK), Dharparaniyam (AMMK), Pr Siva (IND), P Simonraj (IND), M Mariappane (IND), S Vinoth (IND)

Villianur: R Siva (DMK), S V Sugumaran (AINRC), R Arumugam Alias Saravanan (JDU), Kumaravel (AMMK), Thiagu (IJK), A Fazil (DMDK), A Banumathi (MNM), Praveena (NTK), R Ramprasath (PCDMP), C Guedjendirane (IND), S Shanmugasundaram (IND), P Thanamouttou (IND), A Mathivanan (IND), V Maran (IND), N Djeamourthy (IND)

Yanam: Sunkara Karthik (BSP), N Rangasamy (AINRC), Pedapati Ramesh Babu (AMMK), Malladi Udaya Lakshmi (IND), Durgaa Prasaahd Pemmadi (IND), Golugula Prabhavathi (IND), Nati Buriyya (IND), Gollapalli Bharathi (IND), Sabbati Lokeswara Rao (IND), Davulury Veera Vratha Pathi (IND), Kalla Venkata Ratnam (IND), Tekumudi Venkata Rao (IND), Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (IND), Surimilli Subba Rao (IND), Talatam Surya Chandra Sekhara Rao (IND)

A pre-poll survey conducted between March 5 and 12 by Cfore and Asianet News Network has found that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is riding on “popular wave" in Puducherry, pocketing 25 of 30 seats.

The survey predicted that All India NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK alliance will get 23-27 seats, while DMK-Congress will get three to seven seats and other may manage one seat or none.

The survey asked people about their opinion on resignation of PWD minister A Namassivayam (who was also former PCC President) and five other MLAs. Forty two per cent people said that the leaders made a mistake by quitting, while 29% people said that this was because of “bad style of functioning" of ex-chief minister V Narayanasamy and 18% said that the MLAs were “disillusioned and unhappy with the Congress".

Cfore said in a statement that systematic random sampling methodology was used in selecting respondents for the survey. “In all 5,077 voters were interviewed using a structured questionnaire spread across all 30 constituencies. These respondents were spread across 223 urban 113 rural locations in the state," it said.

